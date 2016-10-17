Cash-in-transit raiders flee after robberies in Finglas and Tallaght

Gardaí have appealed for information after two cash-in-transit robberies took place in Dublin on Monday.

The first robbery occurred in Tallaght village when a man approached a security officer outside a Bank of Ireland branch shortly before midday. The man is believed to have sprayed the security official with an aerosol can, before taking the box of cash and fleeing the scene in a waiting car.

The car used to leave the scene of the robbery is understood to be a silver coloured Peugeot 206 or 306.

It is understood a member of the public tried to block the vehicle’s path but the raiders managed to escape.

No one was injured in the incident and no arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 6666000.

Meanwhile, a second cash-in-transit robbery took place in in Charlestown Shopping Centre in Finglas shortly after midday on Monday. A man approached and confronted the security officer carrying the cash box before fleeing the scene on foot and jumping into a waiting car with the money.

No one was injured in the incident. A car has since been recovered on fire in the nearby North City Business Park industrial estate. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Finglas Garda station on 01 6667500.