Carlow man who sexually abused four of his nephews jailed for 13 years

A Carlow man who sexually abused four of his nephews has been jailed for 13 years.

The four brothers, some as young as six, were separately abused by the man when they visited his home. He was convicted after a trial of abusing the eldest boy and then pleaded guilty in relation to the three younger boys.

The 67-year-old man, who cannot be identified to protect his victims’ identities, was convicted by a jury following a Central Criminal Court trial on charges of oral rape, indecent assault and sexual assault of the eldest boy on dates between 1983 and 1991 when the child was aged between seven and 14 years old.

The man pleaded guilty to seven counts of indecent assault on a second nephew on dates between 1984 and 1989. The boy was aged between six and 11 years old at the time.

He further pleaded guilty to five indecent assaults and six sexual assaults on a third nephew on dates between 1986 and 1996 when the boy was aged between six and 15 years old. Finally, he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault of a fourth nephew on a date between 1993 and 1996. The boy was between 13 and 16 years old during this time.