Carbon monoxide killed Cork chef who slept in van

A verdict of accidental death has been returned at the inquest of a chef who died from carbon monoxide poisoning while sleeping in his van in Cork last year.

Frank Murphy (43) from Heather Lodge, Gubbeen, Schull, Co Cork, died while sleeping in his van on the Coal Quay in the city centre on the morning of October 30th, 2016. It followed a late night running a barbecue outside the Bodega bar and restaurant in the city during the Cork Jazz Fesitval.

Mr Murphy, who was well known at food markets around west Cork for his Frankie’s Badass Burgers, had decided to sleep in the van when he finished up at about 4.15am as he knew he would have to be back at work at 7am and it was not worth driving home.

The inquest heard evidence that suggested the carbon monoxide poisoning was caused by propane gas from two bottles that Mr Murphy was using in the barbecue not being fully burned off before he put them in the back of his van.

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster told the inquest that she carried out a postmortem on Mr Murphy and found that his blood showed a carbon monoxide saturation level of 63 per cent which was well above the fatal level of 50 per cent.

Dr Bolster said that she could not be specific as to the cause or source of the carbon monoxide poisoning. The inquest heard from Garda Insp John White who ran two tests on the van and found that its carbon monoxide emissions were well within acceptable levels.

Distinct smell

Scenes of crime examiner Garda James O’Sullivan said there was a distinct smell of gas in the van when he examined it. Coroner Philip Comyn observed the only other possible source of gas was from the propane bottles.

The tragedy came to light when Mr Murphy’s sister, Paula Larkin spotted his van after calling into the Bodega and found he was not there.When she looked into the van she saw him lying unresponsive on the floor and she could not open the doors so she ran for help to the Bodega.

Carpenter James Kelleher went over to the van where he saw Mr Murphy stretched out on the floor with froth coming from his mouth so he got a hammer and smashed the driver’s window and opened the doors. He got no smell of gas.

The inquest also heard evidence from UCC medical student Emer Wall and paramedic Denise Forde about how they performed CPR on Mr Murphy but they were unable to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.47pm.

Mr Comyn returned a verdict of accidental death and extended his sympathies to Mr Murphy’s widow, Julie and his sisters, Maria and Paula. He said that if it was any consolation to them, they should know Mr Murphy would have died in his sleep without suffering any pain.