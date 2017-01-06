Car crash culture: How driving bans are simply ignored
Road Safety Authority wants name-and-shame list of drivers banned for serious offences
The Road Safety Authority wants to create a name-and-shame register, a publicly accessible list of named drivers who have been banned from driving for serious offences. File photograph: Getty Images
Evident contempt for the law, and a commensurate indifference to the lives of others, emerges from detailed research carried out by the Road Safety Authority into the behaviour of disqualified drivers.