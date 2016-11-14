Cannabis worth estimated £70,000 seized in Northern Ireland

Cannabis with an estimated street value of £70,000 (€81,500) has been intercepted in the Northern Irish postal system, police said.

The drugs were seized as part of an operation targeting organised crime gangs last week.

Det Sgt Denis McGaffin of the PSNI said: “We believe these drugs were destined for a local criminal gang and our inquiries are ongoing to identify the individuals involved.

“Whilst no arrests have been made at this stage, I am delighted to have taken these drugs from the hands of the criminals attempting to profit from this illegal trade.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Press Association