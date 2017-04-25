Cannabis worth €740,000 seized in Dublin docklands area

Cannabis worth €740,000 was seized on Monday morning by gardaí in the Dublin city centre docklands area.

Two men aged 30 and 48 were arrested and taken to Irishtown Garda station for questioning.

The Garda national drugs unit stopped the two men driving a van and a car on Monday morning, and the cannabis was found following a search of the vehicles.

The van was stopped on St John Rodgersons Quay, in Dublin 2.

In total thirty seven kilos of cannabis was found in the vehicles, with an estimated street sale value of €740,000.

The two men are currently detained for drug trafficking. A Garda spokesman could not confirm at this stage whether the drug smuggling was gang related.

Last year gardaí seized over €30 million in illegal drugs in Ireland.

Since 2012 the estimated value of all illegal drugs seized and destroyed by gardaí has been €214 million.

Figures from the Revenue commission show 2014 was the biggest year for illegal drug seizures, with just over €90 million confiscated and destroyed by the authorities.

The lowest haul of illegal drug seizures by the Garda national drugs unit in recent years was 2013, when a total estimated value of €20 million in drugs was confiscated.

The figures from the State’s revenue office were released to Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty following a parliamentary question put to the Minister for Finance Michael Noonan.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan said the “values are estimated at the time of seizure and before full forensic analysis is complete”.