Cannabis worth €30,000 seized in south Dublin

Cannabis herb and resin with an estimated street value of €30,000 have been seized in south Dublin.

The substances were discovered during a search of an apartment in the Rathmines area in the early hours of Sunday, as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in south Dublin.

Cash worth €6,000 was also found during the raid.

A 33-year-old man was arrested following the search.

He is currently being held at Dún Laoghaire Garda station under Section Two of the Criminal Justice (Drug-Trafficking) Act, 1996.