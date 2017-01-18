Cannabis worth £120,000 seized before transfer to North

Cannabis worth £120,000 (€138,400) has been seized in Birmingham before it could be trafficked into Northern Ireland.

The PSNI said the large stash of herbal cannabis destined for the North was intercepted in Birmingham by the Border Force last Wednesday, January 11th.

No arrests have been made so far but a search has been carried out in the greater Belfast area, Det Sgt Denis McGaffin, of the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch, said.

‘Ongoing commitment’

“Seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the said scourge of drugs in our society,” said Mr McGaffin.

“Tackling the illegal sale and use of drugs is a priority for police and I welcome the recovery of this suspected cannabis today.”

He added: “I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Press Association