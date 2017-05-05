Cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy worth €290,000 seized

Gardaí seized cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy with a street value of €290,000 at a house in Dublin on Thursday.

Confidential information was received by gardaí and a house was searched in Huntstown Court, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered cannabis worth €247,000, cocaine valued at €43,000 and ecstasy tablets estimated to be worth €1,150.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and was being detained on Friday at Blanchardstown Garda station.