Cannabis and seven luxury cars seized in Garda operation

Seven luxury cars and €80,000 worth of cannabis has been seized as part of a Garda operation targeting organised crime gangs.

A man in his 50s was arrested after his car was searched on the N11 in Co Wexford on Wednesday, where stolen car parts were found.

The man is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

In a follow-up search of a premises at Summerhill, Co Meath, four cars believed to be stolen were recovered, including two Audis and two Volkswagen models.

Cannabis worth €80,000 was also found at this location.

Three more stolen cars, including two Audis, were then seized from another property in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí say the investigation into the distribution network for stolen car parts is ongoing.