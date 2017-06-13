Cab in 20 raids in crackdown on alleged drugs gang links with Dublin car trade

The Criminal Assets Bureau is carrying out a significant series of raids in Dublin relating to alleged drug dealing and money laundering.

A number of commercial premises selling luxury cars are among more than 20 premises being searched.

Gardaí believe the proceeds of drugs trafficking and drug dealing in Dublin and beyond run by a west Dublin family-based crime gang has been invested in the motor trade.

Some of the senior members of the gang have been involved in importing drugs from abroad and selling them via a wide distribution network in Dublin over two decades.

At least one of the key figures in the gang is currently in prison. Others have been convicted of commercial-scale drug dealing in the past and been sentenced to short periods of imprisonment. They have since been released and resumed their drug dealing immediately they were released.

Members of the gang have come to the attention of the Spanish police as well as the Garda.

Much of the Garda focus today has been on a luxury car dealership in west Dublin.

Following extensive investigations the Garda believes it has unpicked the gang’s money trail, bank accounts and investment patterns.

Cab officers are working on the theory that the proceeds of the drugs gang has been invested in the car trade and that the garages raided today feature significantly in that activity.

Last year Cab conducted a similar operation against members of the Dublin-based section of the Christy Kinahan drugs cartel. On that occasion a large number of luxury vehicles being offered for sale by a Dublin car garage were confiscated, some were on the back transporters used to transport new cars.

It was expected vehicles would be confiscated by Cab officers today on suspicion they represent the proceeds of crime.

Teams of Garda offices began raiding properties, residential and commercial, at a number of locations in west Dublin.

The family-based crime gang targeted has its origins in Ballyfermot. And while properties there have been targeted, the gang’s reach is much more extensive that one Dublin suburb.

The Irish Times understands about 20 premises have been raided and that five of the search sites are commercial properties linked to the motor trade.

Cab officers, who are leading today’s raids, have already frozen a bank account linked to some of those under investigation.

Aiding the Cab searches today were local gardaí from a number of stations in Dublin as well as the Armed Response Unit.

More to follow.