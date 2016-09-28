Burglaries plummet as Garda gets to grips with gangs

A major Garda clampdown on prolific burglary gangs has resulted in a huge fall in the number of break-ins across the State in the first half of the year.

The latest crime statistics show that burglaries fell by 26 per cent in the 12-month period to the end of June compared with the previous corresponding period.

When burglary rates for the first six months of this year are compared with the first six months of last year, the decrease is 36 per cent.

There were just over 14,000 burglaries and related offences recorded in the first six months of last year and just over 9,000 in the first six months of this year.

Increases

The figures are contained in the quarterly crime figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

While some crime categories showed increases in the 12-month period to the end of June, the prolonged fall in rates of reported crime evident since the start of the recession has continued.

Some Garda sources believe the decline in disposable incomes in the recession has resulted in a decline in excessive drinking outside the home and a related decline in drink- fuelled crimes.

Detection

The same sources also say the drugs trade has contracted because so-called recreational users – who account for most drug users – have less money to spend on drugs. And they believe the decline in gun crime is related to the smaller drugs trade.

However, other gardaí believe falling Garda numbers in the recession and an overtime budget cut by half means there are fewer gardaí on the streets detecting crime.

Checkpoints

The decline in burglaries is significant for the Garda as it is the crime type that continued to increase during the recession while other forms of criminality were falling, in many cases very significantly.

However, Garda management have prioritised focusing on prolific burglars.

And under Operation Thor gardaí have been establishing checkpoints and other intelligence-led operations in an attempt bring to justice travelling gangs who have been involved in large numbers of break-ins.