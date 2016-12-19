Burglaries decline steeply during 12 months to September

The Garda’s focus on reducing burglaries over the past year has continued to pay dividends with the latest crime statistics showing a sharp drop in the number of break-ins during the third quarter of this year compared with 2015.

The figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show there were 8,857 fewer burglaries during the third quarter of 2016 compared with the same period last year, representing a decrease of almost a third.

Burglaries have been a major focus for the Garda this year. As part of Operation Thor, gardaí have increased checkpoints, while intelligence-led operations have moved to apprehend gangs that have been involved in large numbers of break-ins.

The decline is significant for the force as burglaries are the crime category that continued to increase during the recession while other forms of criminality were falling, in many cases significantly.

Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald said the Government remained committed to resourcing Operation Thor. “The Government remains absolutely committed to supporting Garda efforts to combat crime, including Operation Thor,” she said.

“It is encouraging that the regional breakdown of the CSO figures shows that Operation Thor is benefitting communities right across the country. Burglary is a terrible and invasive crime and we will continue this crackdown.”

Overall, 9 out of the fourteen crime categories showed decreases, but there were increases in several areas including sexual offences, drink driving, and dangerous or negligent acts.

The number of sexual offences recorded rose by 6.6 per cent compared to the same period last year, although this could be down to an increase in the reporting of attacks rather than an increase in attacks taking place.

Dangerous or negligent acts increased by 4.9 per cent. This figure was driven mainly by an increase of 6 per cent in the number of drink-driving incidents.

Ms Fitzgerald said it was “simply not acceptable” for anyone to drink and drive. “No one can say they are unaware of the potential consequences,” she said.

“No more families should have to needlessly experience this time of year as one of great sadness and loss.”

The CSO pointed out that although there was a drop of 1.1 per cent nationally in the number of assaults, harassments, and threats or attempts to murder, there was an increase of 4.2 per cent in these incidents in the Dublin metropolitan area.

Controlled drug offences were down 6.8 per cent in the capital but figures for the State as a whole were up 4.3 per cent as a result of increases of 32.6 per cent and 19.6 per cent in the eastern and south eastern regions respectively.

Reductions included theft and robbery, which were down 14.6 per cent and 11.1 per cent respectively.

There were also considerable drops in damage to property and to the environment, as well as for weapons and explosives offences. These groups recorded drops of 15.7 per cent and 12.5 per cent respectively in the period.

The CSO also provided data on crime in the 12 months ending quarter three for the years 2012 to 2016.

In this five year period, the number of offences against government, justice procedures, and organisation of crime increased by 20 per cent from 9,721 to 11,661.

Meanwhile there was a drop of 33.1 per cent in public order and other social code offences.