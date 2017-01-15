Bray attack: suspect arrested as victim remains critical

A man in his 20s has been left in hospital in critical condition after a violent incident in the early hours of this morning.

The injured man’s condition is life threatening and a major Garda investigation has been underway since just before 2am today.

A suspect has been arrested and is being held for questioning in Bray Garda station. He was detained at about 1pm.

The victim, believed to be in his late 20s, was found injured in the road at James Everett Park, Bray, Co Wicklow, at about 1.45am. Gardaí were called to the scene and they believe he had been assaulted.

The injured man was attended to at the scene by paramedics and once stabilised was taken by ambulance to hospital for more extensive medical treatment.

He was initially brought to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin 4, but after being assessed and treated there for a period a decision was made to transfer him across the city to Beaumont Hospital.

His transfer took place so he could receive specialist care for head injuries at Beaumont, such were the extent of those injuries.

The scene where the victim was found injured was sealed off immediately gardaí arrived there in the early hours of this morning.

It was undergoing an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardai are asking any witnesses to what appears to have been a violent incident to contact them at Bray Garda station on (01) 6665300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

The investigating team is keen to speak to anyone who was in the Bray town centre area, Little Bray, Fassaroe or James Everett Park areas between 1am and 2am to come forward and speak to them in confidence.