Boy settles action over lawnmower accident for €1.3m

A young boy who had one of his legs amputated at the knee after an accident with a ride-on lawnmower in his grandparents’ garden has settled his High Court action for €1.3 million.

Conor Dufficy was five when the accident happened as his father cut the grass with the ride-on mower.

The child was playing, ran out from under a high shrub and slipped as he tried to avoid the mower. His left foot went under the machine.

Oonah McCrann SC, for the child, told Mr Justice Kevin Cross the accident happened in the garden of the home of Conor’s grandparents, Richard and Evelyn Dufficy, at Castletroy, Co Limerick.

Conor, Cois na hAbhainn, Moate, Co Westmeath, through his mother Niamh Dufficy, had sued Richard and Evelyn Dufficy of Ryedale House, Golf Links Road, Castletroy, Co Limerick as a result of the accident on May 31st 2014

It was claimed the boy was permitted to come into contact with the blades of a ride-on lawnmower and suffered a catastrophic injury to his left leg.

It was further claimed that there was failure to take adequate precautions for his safety while a ride-on lawnmower was being operated and the mower had been operated in the vicinity of young children.

Ms McCrann said it was a tragic accident and Conor’s parents were happy with the settlement.

The boy had to be airlifted to Cork University Hospital and later had his left leg amputated at the knee. He will in the future have to wear a prosthesis but now uses a wheelchair.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Cross said it was a very good one and he wished the boy well for the future.