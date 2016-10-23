Boy killed by hit-and-run driver in Coolock, Dublin

A boy in his early teens was killed when he was hit by a car in Coolock, Dublin, on Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 9.35pm on the R139, the old N32.

The boy was taken to Children’s University Hospital, Temple Street, where he was later pronounced dead.

The car involved in the crash failed to stop or remain at the scene. It was located and seized by gardaí a short time later, close to the scene.

A man in his mid 20s, was later arrested. He is currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The R139 was closed for a time for a technical examination but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.