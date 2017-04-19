Boy (13) to face trial on charge of hijacking car
DPP directs prosecution to proceed in case where Ford Fiesta allegedly unlawfully seized
The incident is alleged to have happened in a residential area in Tallaght, Dublin, on August 27th last.
A Dublin boy accused of hijacking a car at the age of 12 will face trial, the DPP has decided.
The boy, now aged 13, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is charged with unlawfully seizing and taking control of a Ford Fiesta car by force and being armed with a large metal pole during an unlawful hijacking.
The case was listed before Dublin Children’s Court on Wednesday. A special direction from the DPP was needed in light of the boy’s young age. Garda David Morris confirmed the direction has been received and the prosecution is to go ahead.