Boy (13) to face trial on charge of hijacking car

A Dublin boy accused of hijacking a car at the age of 12 will face trial, the DPP has decided.

The boy, now aged 13, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is charged with unlawfully seizing and taking control of a Ford Fiesta car by force and being armed with a large metal pole during an unlawful hijacking.

The incident is alleged to have happened in a residential area in Tallaght, Dublin, on August 27th last.

The case was listed before Dublin Children’s Court on Wednesday. A special direction from the DPP was needed in light of the boy’s young age. Garda David Morris confirmed the direction has been received and the prosecution is to go ahead.