Boy (13) dies after crash on motocross track in Co Derry

A 13-year-old boy, who is understood to be from Dublin, has died following a motorbike crash in Co Derry.

The teenager was injured in an incident on a motocross track in Magilligan about 1.20pm on Thursday.

It is understood the boy was taken to hospital but later died.

The PSNI said police are investigating a sudden death on behalf of the coroner in relation to an incident in the Seacoast Road, Limavady on Thursday.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said he wanted to send his condolences to the family and friends of the teenager.

“The community is in shock following the tragic death of a 13 year-old boy,” she said. “My thoughts are with his family and friends of this at this difficult and sad time.”