Boy (12) must wait for DPP decision on alleged assault case

A decision is awaited on whether a prosecution will proceed against a 12-year-old Dublin boy accused of possessing a knife and producing a hammer in an assault during a school meeting with a teacher.

The boy faced his second hearing at the Dublin Children’s Court yesterday.

Judge John O’Connor explained to the boy and his mother that due to the boy’s young age, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) must give a special direction as to whether the case will go ahead.

The court heard that the DPP’s office was waiting for a report from the Garda juvenile liaison office in relation to the boy.

The boy, who has not yet entered a plea, was accompanied to court by his mother and his barrister.

He was remanded on continuing bail to appear again later this month.

He is accused of two offences arising out of an alleged incident last month at his secondary school.

He is charged with production of a large hammer during an assault and unlawful possession of a knife as a weapon at his school.

It allegedly happened during a meeting with his year head and a decision is awaited on whether or not he will be expelled.

The boy did not address the court.

The 12 year old must obey a number of bail terms including a 9pm-8am curfew at his home.