Booby trap bomb which fell from police officer’s car explodes

A booby trap bomb believed to have fallen from a police officer’s car in Northern Ireland has exploded as army disposal experts were approaching it.

No one was injured when the device detonated in the driveway of the officer’s home at Ardanlee in the Culmore area of Derry.

It is understood the bomb was lying on the driveway, having fallen off the policeman’s vehicle as he drove away from home on Wednesday.

Blame will again be attributed to dissident republicans opposed to the peace process.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that the device exploded as ATO (army technical officers) were in the process of making it safe.”

‘Lucky escape’

Vice-chairwoman of Northern Ireland’s Policing Board Debbie Watters said the officer had a “very lucky escape”.

“I am grateful that the evil intent of those responsible for leaving this device did not succeed,” she said.

“This officer has had a very lucky escape but such activity reinforces the continuing threat that exists for our police officers both on and off duty.”

The Northern Ireland Police Federation, the body that represents rank and file officers, called for the people who carried out such attacks to be “ostracised”.

A spokesman said: “Once again we see police officers targeted for simply trying to protect the community.

“The people who are intent on targeting and attempting to murder police officers . . . should be ostracised by all people who support the democratic path.”

Several homes have been evacuated in the area following the discovery of the bomb.

PSNI chief

Derry City and Strabane District Commander Supt Gordon McCalmont said those responsible for leaving the device at the home of a serving officer have shown no regard for the safety of local people or the desire of the community to secure a safe, confident and peaceful future for everyone.

“This attack demonstrates a clear intent by violent dissident republicans to kill a police officer and in doing so they show no regard for the safety of the wider community. We are extremely thankful that no one was hurt here today and recognise that the vast majority of people are supportive of their local police.

“I firmly believe that we all have a responsibility to ensure a safe and prosperous future for our families and would ask that anyone with information about this incident contact us.”