Body of man discovered in woods in Co Kildare
Gardaí are investigating following the discovery and the area has been sealed off
Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of a body in Rahan Woods in Co Kildare. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in woodland at Rahan near Edenderry, Co Kildare on Friday evening.
The investigation is being led by gardaí based in Leixlip.
The area where the body was found has been sealed off for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
The State Pathologists’ office is due to attend the scene later on Saturday.