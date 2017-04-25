Body found on Bray beach identified using DNA analysis

Gardai have identified a man whose body was found on Bray beach in Co Wicklow last month.

The man’s body was identified using DNA analysis on Tuesday afternoon. It is understood the test took place after his family came forward following last week’s appeal .

The body was found by a passer-by out for an early morning stroll on Bray seafront who noticed it had been washed up on the rocks. The passer-by alerted gardaí, who took the body to Loughlinstown Hospital for examination.

He had nothing on him that would help an identification — no bank card, social welfare card, driver’s licence or mobile phone. The state of the body suggests the man died no more than a few days before he was found and, therefore, must have entered the water relatively close to where he was found.

There is no indication the man had been killed, with no marks on his body to suggest a violent death.

Pictures of his clothes were released last week by gardaí seeking information. These comprised of a green and brown camouflage jacket, blue jeans and black runner boots. He was found with a brown and green camouflage rucksack. A pair of glasses was also found.

He is described as white, approximately early 40s, blue eyes, very slim build, with dark brown hair greying around the temple. His height is 6ft 1in, or 186cm, and weight 60.1kg, or 9.5 stone.

He had no marks or tattoos on his body, which was found on the beach on Monday, March 27th.