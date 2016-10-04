Bodies of elderly deaf brothers found in west Dublin home

Gardaí have described as “tragic” the discovery of the bodies of two elderly deaf brothers at a house they shared in Dublin.

One of the men is believed to have lived at the house with the body of his brother for several weeks before he himself died last weekend.

The alarm was raised yesterday when neighbours became concerned that they had not seen either brother since the end of last week.

The men, who were in their 70s, have been named locally as Daniel and William McCarthy. Their remains were found in the house they shared in Millrose Estate, Bluebell, west Dublin.

Gardaí believe one of the men died of natural causes “at least a number of weeks ago”. His brother continued to live at the property without moving the body.

Ran household

It is believed the man who died first effectively ran the household, including preparing meals. When he died, the other man was unable to look after himself and apparently unable to alert the authorities that his brother was dead.

The remains of the two men have been removed to the city morgue in Marino where postmortems were expected to begin this morning.

Garda sources said that, while the nature of the inquiry could not be determined until the postmortems were completed, it did not appear that foul play was a factor.