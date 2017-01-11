Bishop pleads for peace at funeral of stabbed teenager Reece Cullen

Around 700 people, the majority of them young people, crowded into a church at Old Bawn in Tallaght, Co Dublin, for the funeral of Reece Cullen, the 17-year-old stabbed to death last Thursday near in home in Jobstown.

Many of the teenage girls wore blue ribbons in their hair, Reece’s favourite colour, explained one. They sported white tee-shirts with a photograph of their friend embossed on the front.

Boys from the Jobstown Boxing Club of which Reece was a member provided a guard of honour to welcome his plain, dark wood coffin to the church.

“Don’t let anyone ever put down Tallaght,” Bishop Eamonn Walsh told them at the end of a funeral mass Wednesday that was characterised by a quietly weeping numbness.

There were no emotional histrionics, or displays of anger and resentment at what circumstances had delivered to a family still in mourning for a mother who only months previously had taken her own life.

Reece died in an altercation close to his home, allegedly involving other young people. The Garda have investigated, an arrest was made and a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

But for the funeral, presiding priest Father Michael Hurley, who was assisted by Fr Jimmy McPartland from Jobstown, concentrated in his homily on trying to reflect the community’s sense of loss and the solace that faith could provide.

Reece was a young man of promise. he said, whose death – a “life snatched away” – was a reminder of how quickly things could change.

“Today is the day for us to do everything we can to make a better world,” he told mourners.

God had placed beauty in Reece’s life, and “at the moment of Reece’s death, God was reaching out to him”, said Fr Hurley.

Reece’s father, Ken, his brothers, Dylan and Nathan, and his grandparents Ann and Joe, sat in a front pew of the amphitheatre church, still full of Christmas decorations, including a large tree and crib.

Words run out, Bishop Walsh said to the family. “I can’t grasp the depth of your loss.”

But then there was a message directed specifically to the young people present: there had to be a better way of handling violence.

“Conflict can begin with just a dirty look, or a put down word, or describing somebody in thrash terms, and that’s so terrible,” said the Bishop.

“So when we see the dignity that’s in each person, and when we see the good we will only see it first by seeing it in ourselves. If you don’t see the good in yourself, you won’t be able to see it in somebody else.

“So I say to you young people, look for the hidden treasure that’s within you... Let’s bring out the goodness in one and other so that we will look at one and other as people who are precious and special and gifted and can make this world a better place, and let no one take that away from anybody else.

“Because it starts with a look: how you look at yourself, how you speak about yourself, how you speak about others and the actions that will follow. But if you put yourself down, or let anyone put somebody else down, it translates into actions and terrible tragedy.”

Reece’s coffin was borne from the church as it had entered – carried aloft by six young men – and taken to Kilmashogue cemetery where he was buried along side his mother, Annmarie, interred there last September.