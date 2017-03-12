Barman suffers serious head injuries after assault in Co Antrim pub

A member of staff at a bar in Carrickfergus has been left in a serious condition in hospital with head injuries following a gang attack.

Police said the man sustained serious head injuries after he was assaulted by a number of individuals at The Royal Oak bar on Saturday night. Officers were called to the scene at around 9.40pm.

PSNI Detective Inspector Lindsay Fisher said two men, aged 36-years-old and 52-years-old, have been arrested in connection with the attack. They are currently in police custody.

He added: “I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 1275 11/03/17.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

PA