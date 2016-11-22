Baby needed resuscitation after birth, inquiry hears

A mother whose child was born in traumatic circumstances and later required resuscitation at Cavan General Hospital has told an inquiry that she wants to save other families from the same experience.

Consultant obstetrician Dr Salah Aziz Ahmed is facing allegations of poor professional performance and professional misconduct relating to three women who gave birth at the hospital between November 2012 and April 2014.

On Tuesday, Deirdre Clarke (37) continued to give her evidence at the Medical Council fitness to practise inquiry into Dr Aziz.

She described the care she received from Dr Aziz moments after her second child was born.

The baby, Roland, was born by emergency caesarean section on June 5th, 2013.

Roland was born in a very poor condition, and the paediatric team had to resuscitate him in the operating theatre.

At the same time, Dr Aziz began to repair Ms Clarke’s uterus, which had ruptured during the birth.

“I could see the gravity of what was occurring in his face,” said Ms Clarke.

“It was a hot day, and he was sweating. Dr Aziz saved my womb, which I am very grateful for.”

After the surgery, Ms Clarke was transferred to a recovery room.

“I didn’t know what way the baby was, whether it was a boy or a girl,” said Ms Clarke.

“At some point, I heard it was a boy, and that he had gone to the SCBU, the special care baby unit.”

Roland was then transferred to the Rotunda, where “they were very concerned about him, and they didn’t know what the outcome would be”, said Ms Clarke.

Initial tests on Roland proved positive and he is now a normal three-year-old.

Post-natal check-up

Ms Clarkeexpressed concerns about her six-week post-natal check-up with Dr Aziz, which took place in August 2013.

“I went alone to this,” she told the inquiry.

“I didn’t know what to expect. I was still very much in shock from the whole thing.”

The inquiry heard that Dr Aziz’s notes state that he had a lengthy discussion with Ms Clarke about the birth, and offered to answer any questions she might have.

Ms Clarke said she did not recall any lengthy discussion with the doctor and was unable to ask him any questions at that time.

“I just listened. I was very vulnerable at that time. My body was still in shock,” she said.

“I felt he wasn’t going to implicate himself or admit he did anything wrong.”

In August 2013, Ms Clarke was admitted to hospital again, suffering from abdominal pain, and she had another surgery to address an issue with her bowels.

“Everything in my body was very upset after the uterine rupture,” Ms Clarke said.

In November 2013, Ms Clarke wrote a letter to Cavan hospital, outlining her concerns regarding the syntocinon and the prostaglandin gel given to her during the birth which, she said, placed her at higher risk for a uterine rupture, given that she had delivered her first son by caesarean section.

“My main reason for pursuing this is that I never want this to happen again to another woman or child,” she said.

Ms Clarke said she did not make the complaint against Dr Aziz to the Medical Council.

“Dr Aziz didn’t set out for this to happen,” she said.

“I’m sitting here trying to tell my story in order to shed light on something that happened.”

It is alleged that Dr Aziz failed to adequately counsel Ms Clarke about the associated risks involved in a vaginal birth after a caesarean section, or VBAC.

He also faces allegations in relation to the medication administered to Ms Clarke during her labour on June 5th, 2013.

Senior counsel for Dr Aziz, Eileen Barrington, said Dr Aziz will argue that he discussed the mode of delivery at his ante-natal appointment with Ms Clarke in November 2012.

He will say he would have told Ms Clarke that a vaginal delivery was a safer option for her, unless complications arose.

It is also his case that she received an information brochure on VBACs.

The inquiry has already heard details involving one of the patients, a 37-year-old woman referred to as Patient One, whose baby boy passed away 32 hours after he was born on the night of November 22nd, 2012.

The inquiry continues on Wednesday.