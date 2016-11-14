Baby died after mother given high dose of labour drug, inquiry hears

An inquiry into the care of three mothers by a consultant obstetrician heard a patient received an unnecessarily high dose of a labour medication that can lead to foetal distress.

Dr Salah Aziz Ahmed faces allegations of poor professional performance and professional misconduct relating to three women who gave birth at Cavan General Hospital between November 2012 and April 2014.

The Medical Council inquiry, which began last week, continued on Monday in Lucan, Co Dublin.

Last week, the inquiry heard details involving one of the patients, a 37-year-old woman referred to as Patient One, whose baby died 32 hours after he was born.

The baby was born by emergency caesarean section on the night of November 22nd, 2012, and it is alleged that Dr Aziz failed to proceed to the section in a timely manner.

Expert witness Joanna Gillham, a consultant obstetrician based in St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester, told the inquiry on Monday morning the Syntocinon administered to Patient One during her labour exceeded dosages outlined in hospital guidelines.

Dr Gillham said Syntocinon, a medication used during labour to strengthen and increase contractions, can help progress labour. However, if used incorrectly, she said, it can cause foetal distress.

Concerns about heart rate

On the evening of November 22nd, a witness said the Syntocinon administered to Patient One was increased from 90mls per hour to 150mls. This sharp increase “was unnecessary and could lead to foetal compromise,” Dr Gillham said.

She also raised concerns regarding the findings of the CTG machine that monitored the baby’s heart rate through the afternoon and evening of November 22nd.

Looking at a copy of the trace, she said: “There are ongoing areas of foetal heart-rate concerns for many hours before Dr Aziz entered the hospital [at 10.45pm].”

Dr Aziz faces an allegation that he instructed the dose of Syntocinon to be increased from 90mls an hour at 9.40pm [on November 22nd] to 180mls per hour at 10.57pm (higher than the 150mls alleged elsewhere) in the presence of prior hyper-stimulation or evidence of a pathological CTG.

Dr Gillham also testified the notes from the abdominal exam which Dr Aziz performed on Patient One shortly after he arrived at hospital indicated the head was too high for an operative (instrumental) vaginal delivery to be possible.

The allegations before the inquiry also claim that Dr Aziz engaged in prolonged attempts at an operative vaginal delivery in inappropriate circumstances and that he failed to proceed to a caesarean section with adequate expedition. Dr Aziz denies the allegations against him.