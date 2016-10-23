Army bomb disposal team responds to two IEDs in Cavan
Viable improvised explosive devices found at a derelict house in the Aughnaskerry area
An Army bomb disposal team has made safe two viable improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at a derelict house outside Cavan town. File photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
An Army bomb disposal team has made safe two viable improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at a derelict house outside Cavan town.
The devices were found at the property in the Aughnaskerry area on Saturday evening.
Following a request by gardaí, a bomb disposal team was deployed to the scene and the IEDs were made safe.
The devices were then removed to a military location for further examination.
The scene was declared safe at 10.40pm.