Armed raiders flee from McDonald’s empty handed

Two armed robbers made a getaway from a McDonald’s restaurant empty handed after startled staff fled from the counter.

The incident occurred at about 4.30pm at the fast-food outlet at Ashleaf Shopping Centre in Crumlin, Dublin.

Gardaí said the masked men entered the premises and threatened staff who responded by running away.

The men fled immediately after although it is not known if they were on foot or in a vehicle. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station at (01) 666 6200.