Arlene Arkinson: PSNI starts new search for missing teenager

The PSNI has commenced a fresh search for the body of Arlene Arkinson, a teenager who vanished more than 20 years ago after attending a disco with a convicted child killer.

Arlene (15), from Castlederg in Co Tyrone, disappeared in August 1994 after a night out in Co Donegal.

She was last seen being driven down a country road late at night by child killer Robert Howard.

He was acquitted of the schoolgirl’s murder in 2005 by a jury not told about his lengthy criminal history, which included killing teenager Hannah Williams in south London several years earlier.

Extensive searches

Arlene’s body has never been found despite extensive searches.

Howard was the prime suspect in the unsolved case. He died in an English prison last year.

The new searches are focused on farmland at Killen, around a mile from Castlederg, close to where Arlene was last seen. The operation was triggered after a report of some disturbed earth.

PSNI Det Chief Supt Raymond Murray said: “The family of Arlene Arkinson have been advised of this development purely as a precautionary measure.

“It would be premature to draw any inference from this initial report or the police response to it at this time.”

Press Association