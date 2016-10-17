Appeal over 16-year-old Dublin girl missing for two weeks

Gardaí are appealing for assistance in locating teenager Lauren Larrissey who went missing in Clondalkin two weeks ago.

The 16-year-old teenager was last seen at about 11am in Clondalkin on October 3rd. She is described as being approximately 5 ft 4 inch tall with long fair hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black and purple gym top, grey leggings and white runners.

Anyone who has seen Ms Larrissey or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 6667600, the Garda confidential telephone line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.