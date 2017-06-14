Appeal for witnesses after pub assault leaves 19-year-old in critical condition

Gardaí­ in Cork are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault outside a pub that left a young man in a critical condition in hospital.

The 19-year-old suffered a serious injury when he went to the assistance of his older brother in a dispute with another man on old Youghal Road in Mayfield at around 10pm on Saturday.

It’s understood that the teenager, who is from Boyne Crescent in Mayfield, received a single punch to the head which knocked him to the ground and he struck his head off the pavement.

The alarm was raised and emergency services attended at the scene to the young man who was conscious and sitting up, but his condition deteriorated in an ambulance en route to hospital.

The young man underwent emergency surgery at Cork University Hospital for an injury to his brain and he was put in an induced coma and placed on a life support machine to assist him.

Gardaí have described the man’s condition as critical as he remains in an induced coma in the intensive care unit at CUH. Doctors continue to monitor his condition closely.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Mayfield have begun an investigation into the assault and have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident outside The Cotton Ball pub to contact them.

Detectives have collected CCTV footage from the area but say they want to speak to anyone who saw the incident , asking them to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510.