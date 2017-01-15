Appeal for witnesses after man found seriously injured in Bray

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his late 20s was found seriously injured on the road at James Everett Park in Bray, Co Wicklow, on Sunday morning at about 1.45am.

The injured man received medical assistance at the scene before being taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital. He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information and particularly those who were in Bray town centre and the Little Bray, Fassaroe and James Everett Park areas between 1am and 2am on Sunday morning to contact them at Bray Garda station on 01 6665300, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.