Appeal for information on teenager missing from Clontarf

Gardaí have asked for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old from Clontarf in Dublin who has been missing since 27th December.

James Fortune went missing from an address in Grace Park Meadows in the north Dublin suburb, but is known to frequent the Blanchardstown and Finglas areas.

He is described as being 5ft 8in and is of medium build with brown hair. When last seen he was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black top, black trousers and white runners.

Anyone with information as to his possible whereabouts can contact Clontarf Garda station on 01 666 4800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.