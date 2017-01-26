Anglo witnesses ‘coached’, Sean FitzPatrick trial hears

The investigation into alleged crimes by former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Sean FitzPatrick was marked by the “coaching” of witnesses from the bank’s auuditors, his counsel has told the Circuit Criminal Court.

Bernard Condon SC told the lead investigator in the case that he would be arguing that two EY (formerly Ernst & Young) auditors were coached and that the investigator, Kevin O’Connell, allowed them to “contaminate” each others’ statements.

Mr O’Connell, a legal advisor to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE), said the investigation into the treatment of Mr FitzPatrick’s loans from Anglo was the first time he played a central role in any criminal investigation.

He was giving evidence in the trial of Mr FitzPatrick, who is charged with concealing the loans from the bank’s auditors.

Mr FitzPatrick, of Whitshed Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow, has pleaded not guilty to 27 offences under the 1990 Companies Act.

These include 22 charges of making a misleading, false or deceptive statement to auditors and five charges of furnishing false information in the years 2002-2007.

The prosecution alleges the amount of the loans was “artificially reduced” for a period of two weeks around the bank’s financial end-of-year statement by short-term loans from Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS).

Mr O’Connell agreed with Mr Condon that in the course of his investigation he had more involvement with EY’s lawyers, A&L Goodbody, than with the financial services firm.

“That is often the way of things when solicitors become involved,” he said. However he accepted that in this case the level of involvement was “regrettable”. Looking back at it, he accepted that it would have been bettter if there was less involvement with A&L.

Mr Condon said he would be asserting that Mr O’Connell permitted two senior EY auditors, Kieran Kelly and Vincent Bergin, read each others’ statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You failed to conduct a fair investigation,” Mr Condon said when outlining the issues he would be covering during Mr O’Connell’s evidence. Mr O’Connell said that was as he anticipated.

Mr Condon said that the defence, by way of the process of discovery, had received more than 20 different drafts of Mr Kelly’s statement and a lesser number of drafts of Mr Bergin’s statement.

Mr O’Connell said some of these were internal to the ODCE and were not exchanged with A&L Goodbody or EY.

Mr FitzPatrick resigned from Anglo on December 18th, 2008 and on January 6th 2009 Mr O’Connell wrote to Anglo secretary, Natasha Mercer. Also in January Paul Appleby, the Director of Corporate Enforcement, informed Paul Smith, the managing partner of EY, that Mr O’Connell would be in contact. Soon thereafter the ODCE sought extensive documentation from EY.

At his first meeting with EY, in EY’s offices, Liam Kennedy, a partner with A&L Goodbody,was also in attendance, Mr O’Connell said.

Earlier former Anglo Irish Bank director, Gary McGann, said he first learned of former Mr FitzPatrick’s extensive loans from the bank in December 2008.

The former chief executive of Smurfit Kappa was on the bank’s board as a non-executive director from January 2004 to January 2009, he told court.

Mr McGann, who was on the Anglo board’s audit committee from 2004 to 2009, said he also did not know about the arrangement with INBS until told on December 16th, 2008.

He told prosecuting counsel John Byrne that the audit committee had no role in relation to directors’ loans and never considered the issue.

Responding to Shelley Horan, for Mr FitzPatrick, he agreed that he had given a statement to the gardaí in which he said that loans to directors were subject to the same process as all other loans and did not fall within the remit of the board.

Directors would not normally know about each other’s loans. His loans from the bank were dealt with fully independently of the board, and were never discussed with the auditors.

The trial, before Judge John Aylmer and a jury, continues.