Alleged rape by doctor at Kerry hospital investigated

Gardaí­ in Co Kerry have appealed for information over the alleged rape of a woman by a temporary doctor in Tralee.

A 61-year-old woman told gardaí she was raped by the doctor at the Bons Secours Hospital in Tralee more than a week ago.

She accused the doctor of raping her when she was changing into her clothes after having a procedure.

Following the allegation, it is understood the doctor was suspended. He has now resigned and may have left the country.

The hospital said it was not commenting.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan confirmed an investigation is being carried out. The scene and CCTV footage near the alleged crime scene was preserved and a number of witnesses have been interviewed.

Supt Cadogan has appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

The victim made an initial complaint before going to Cork University Hospital that evening to undergo a specialist medical examination.

She then made a formal complaint to gardaí later in the week.

She is believed to have told gardaí she gave the doctor a €10 tip and he then followed her into the changing room where he raped her.

The Bon Secours Hospital in Tralee was voted Ireland’s Private Hospital of the Year in 2014. It serves a catchment area of more 170,000 people.

It has seen significant expansion in recent years. It has over 50 medical consultants and over 150 beds.