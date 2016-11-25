AGSI suspends work with pay body over Duffy’s ‘mutiny’ claim

Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) will not work with the Public Service Pay Commission until it decides on whether it has confidence in the commission chairman Kevin Duffy.

Antoinette Cunningham said there was a question over Mr Duffy’s impartiality and objectivity after he described the threatened garda strike as tantamount to “mutiny”.

Mr Duffy, who is also the former head of the Labour Court, said the planned strikes by members of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the AGSI were “illegal by any standard”.

Gardaí had threatened to withdraw their labour for 24 hours on each of the four Fridays in November before calling off the action following a recommendation issued by the Labour Court. Members of the two Garda organisations are currently voting on the proposals that centred on a new €50 million package of measures.

Ms Cunnigham described Mr Duffy’s comments as unfair in the context of the ongoing ballot on the recommendation.

She said his comments would interfere with the process. “The question now is, do his remarks make him incompatible for the position of chair of the PSPC,” Ms Cunningham told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“The question for the AGSI is, is he the right man to work with the gardai?”

Decision

Ms Cunningham said until the executive of her organisation decided whether it had confidence in Mr Duffy it would not engage with the Public Service Pay Commission.

On Thursday Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said he had full confidence in Mr Duffy.

The GRA said the comments called Mr Duffy’s impartiality, independence and neutrality into serious doubt.

It maintained that Mr Duffy’s comments also appeared “to have undermined the recommendation of the Labour Court in this instance”.

Speaking at an industrial relations conference in Dublin organised by Resolve Ireland, the organisation which provides dispute resolution services, he said there had been a lot of language used in relation to the planned industrial action by gardaí.

However, he said the most appropriate word was “mutiny”.

‘Mutiny’

Mr Duffy said everyone had realised it was imperative the Garda dispute be resolved but there appeared to be no appetite to deal with what was effectively an act of illegality on the part of people who had the job of upholding the law.

He said in the aftermath of its recommendation aimed at preventing the planned strikes, there had been “muttering” and suggestions that the Labour Court had gone too far.

“Here was a dispute that was unlawful and there was either no mechanism to enforce the law or no desire to enforce the law. And that sort of thing brings the law into disrepute,” Mr Duffy said.

A spokeswoman for Mr Donohoe said the Minister believed that Mr Duffy’s record, expertise and experience, as a former chair of the Labour Court, spoke for itself and that he was the right person to head the Public Service Pay Commission.