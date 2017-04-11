AGSI ‘bitterly disappointed’ at Tánaiste’s absence

Members of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) are “bitterly disappointed” that Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald is not going to attend their annual conference, says association vice-president Antoinette Cunningham, as delegates gathered again at the Brehon Hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry.

“When the conference ended yesterday evening there was a real feeling of negativity. Most people were incredulous that the Minister for Justice could not find one hour over the three days,” she told Newstalk Breakfast on Tuesday.

“There were several attempts to reschedule. We would have fitted in the Minister on any given day. People are bitterly disappointed that the person in charge of justice in this country couldn’t find it in her schedule to come here for one hour.”

The recent crises of inflated breath tests and wrongful road traffic convictions are key topics against which context the conference is set.

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan is due to address the conference on Tuesday. “We’re looking forward to the interaction and to hear how she’s going to steer us through this crisis,” said Ms Cunningham. It is expected the commissioner will address comments she made at the Oireachtas justice committee about incompetence and deception: “No doubt we will have interaction on that.”

Finger of blame

The AGSI vice-president said that as regards blame, “We will be stating today that the finger should not be pointed in any direction, up, down, sideways until all examinations are completed. And only when there is factual evidence of how this happened should we then start to analyse and think how we are going to deal with that.”

In connection with claims about lack of Garda resources, Ms Cunningham said, “It’s been absolutely highlighted by the AGSI over the years, especially over the past five years – the absolute serious lack of supervisory sergeants. Not only did we highlight that, but the Garda inspectorate stated it in 2013. They said it again in 2015 and now we’re at 2017 and there still hasn’t been an improvement.

“This is the problem when you talk about the crisis of confidence in the force – I don’t they’re ever linked to one singular incident. You have to look at the whole force in its entirety and see what’s going on over the last number of years, see what’s leading to demotivation, demoralisation and anger amongst membership.

“The recent controversies are a reflection of some of the internal anger and frustration that’s been going on internally for the last number of years. Sometimes you can say things over and over again but you’re not sure if anyone is listening to you.”

The annual conference continues in Killarney on Tuesday.