€2.7m worth of cannabis seized in Co Meath raid

Gardaí have seized almost €3 million worth of cannabis herb following a search of several vehicles.

The seizure took place just after 3pm on Tuesday in the Ashbourne area.

It was part of a planned operation conducted by the Drugs Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force.

It is understood the drugs could have a street value of about €2.7 million once confirmed.

Three men, aged 58, 41 and 35 are now in custody in Ashbourne and Finglas garda stations. They have been held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act.