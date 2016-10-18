Tallaght’s Ly Garden Chinese takeaway voted ‘best in Ireland’

Tallaght Chinese takeaway Ly Garden has won the Best Takeaway in Ireland award at an event organised by online food ordering and delivery service Just Eat.ie.

Following a nationwide vote which received some 14,000 entries, Ly Garden also picked up awards for best takeaway in Dublin and best Chinese takeaway.

Chicken Tikka Masala was voted as crowned Ireland’s favourite takeaway dish.

Bombay Pantry in Fairview, Dublin, was awarded the best Indian takeaway.

Chopped, which currently operates 11 takeaway restaurants across Dublin, took home the award for best healthy takeaway for its Fairview restaurant while Phibsborough’s Camile Thai won in the best Thai category.

Ballymun’s Firehouse Pizza beat off stiff competition from Base and Domino’s to be crowned winners in the best takeaway pizza category while burger restaurant Bunsen on Wexford Street, Dublin, picked up the award for best American takeaway.

The award for Ireland’s best salad went to Avoca Rathcoole while Ireland’s best curry went to Thai and Vietnamese restaurant SabaToGo.

Newcomer to the awards Wagamama won best Japanese takeaway over Yamamori and Miche Sushi.

Subway proved popular once again with consumers as its Tallaght branch picked up the award for Best Takeaway Lunchtime for the second year in a row.

Just Eat managing director Amanda Roche Kelly said the awards recognise the “growing and increasingly diverse takeaway industry in Ireland”.

“This sector is an important and significant employer and overall contributor to the economy,” she said.

“Increasingly we are seeing the leaders in the sector responding to and anticipating consumer trends with new ranges, healthier options, lunchtime choices and traditional favourites often available from the one restaurant.”

The awards are voted for by consumers, and there were almost 14,000 votes cast nationwide in recent weeks.

Winners:

Best Takeaway Chinese: Ly Garden, Tallaght

Ireland’s Best Curry: SabaToGo, Rathmines

Ireland’s Best Salad: Avoca, Rathcoole

Ireland’s Best Spicebag: Sunflower, Templeogue

Best Takeaway Indian: Bombay Pantry, Fairview

Best Takeaway Thai: Camile Thai, Phibsborough

Best Takeaway Pizza: Firehouse, Ballymun

Best Takeaway Chipper: Romayos, Clonsilla

Best Takeaway Mexican: Boojum, Millennium Walkway

Best Takeaway Japanese: Wagamama, South King Street, Dublin 2

Best Takeaway American: Bunsen, Wexford Street, Dublin 2

Best Takeaway Healthy: Chopped, Fairview

Best Takeaway Lunchtime: Subway, The Square, Tallaght

Best Takeaway Dublin: Ly Garden, Tallaght

Best Takeaway Leinster: Ajanta, Drogheda

Best Takeaway Munster: Lana Asian, Castletroy, Limerick

Best Takeaway Connaught: Donallas, Castlebar, Mayo

Best Takeaway Ulster: Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Donegal

Best Takeaway Ireland: Ly Garden, Tallaght

Ireland’s Favourite Dish: Chicken Tikka Masala