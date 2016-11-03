Some public transport fares to rise up to 18%, NTA says

Some ticket prices will rise by 18 per cent under public transport price changes announced by the National Transport Authority on Thursday.

There were fare decreases also with Sallins, Naas and Kilcock in Co Kildare the big winners in new fare structures . The three Co Kildare towns will be brought into the Capital’s short hop zone bringing significant savings of up to 50 percent for all commuters there.

But those travelling on some Irish Rail services within the short hop zone - such as Leixlip to Dublin will pay an 18 percent increase.

Luas tax saver cards will rise by up to 9.9 percent while Dublin Bus annual tax saver cards will drop fall by a similar 9.9 percent.

Tax saver tickets for Bus Eireann and Irish Rail will rise by between about 4 percent and 6 percent depending on distances.

Under rationalisation of Luas zones notably merging zones three and four, some student pre-paid Leap cards will actually drop by 3.8 percent while some zones will rise by 5.9 percent.

On Dublin Bus

* pre paid Rambler tickets rise by up to 2.9 percent

* adult cash fares and Leap card fares will see no change

* schoolchild Leap bus fares will rise by 2 percent on Irish Rail

* Dublin short hop zone and intercity fares to increase by 4 percent

* Cork commuter fares up by up to 2 percent

* a change to the distance based fares pulling in towns to the short hop zone around Dublin, but increasing some fares within that zone Bus Eireann

* cash fares up ten cent for adults, five cent for children

* daily, seven day, monthly and annual tickets vary from a drop of 5.9 percent to a rise of 2.8 percent

* no increase in child or student returns Luas

* merge zones three and four resulting in fare changes from minus 4.2 percent to plus 7.4 percent

* 10 to 20 cent increase in adult single journey cash fares

* adult prepaid daily, seven day and 30 day adjusted from minus 4.2 percent to plus 6.3 percent The fares will apply from January next.

More to follow...