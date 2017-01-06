Slieve Russell hotel reopens following vomiting bug outbreak

The Slieve Russell hotel near Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, has reopened after an outbreak of norovirus forced it to close over the Christmas period.

The hotel reopened to the public at 5pm on Friday and will reopen for residential guests on Monday.

The 222-room four-star hotel, once owned by Seán Quinn’s family, contacted the Health Service Executive on December 12th last after residents, staff and customers began suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea.

Despite attempts to minimise the risk to staff and customers, further incidents of the infection occurred and it was decided to close the hotel.

The Slieve Russell is owned by Avid Asset Management in Cavan.

The hotel’s general manager, Tony Walker, thanked customers for their patience and support during a “difficult time”.