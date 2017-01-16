Sixteen online aids to help you travel on the cheap
From Airbnb to Skyscanner, online aids have made travel easier and more economical
Specialised search engines such as momondo.com and skyscanner.net are dedicated to finding the cheapest flights available. Photograph: iStock
“As an alternative to booking flights over the phone, Ryanair has developed an internet-based flight information and booking service. Flights are listed by number, day and time of departure and the booking may be made online.”