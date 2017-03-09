‘Significant delays’ to morning Dart and commuter trains

Morning commuters travelling through Connolly station can expect “significant delays” of up to half an hour this morning following a problem on the tracks on Thursday morning.

Dart and commuter trains travelling via Connolly station in Dublin were met with delays of up to 40 minutes at peak rush hour on Thursday due to a “points problem” at the station.

Due to a points problem at Connolly expect significant delays to services through Connolly — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 9, 2017 Update: Severe disruption to services through Connolly due to a points problem. Dublin Bus are honouring rail tickets — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 9, 2017 Update: Points problem at Connolly has been rectified. All platforms back operating, but delays will remain for morning peak — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 9, 2017 Residual delays of up to 40mins remain to services through Connolly due to earlier points problem — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 9, 2017

Iarnród Éireann tweeted shortly before 8am that the points problem had been rectified and that platforms were back operating but that “delays will remain for morning peak”.

A spokesman for Iarnród Éireann said commuters could now expect delays of between 10-25 minutes and that services should resume to normal times by 10am.

Points are the sections of the track that move and act as junctions, allowing trains to move from one line to another. If they fail to move as scheduled, it can cause severe disruptions and delays to the local train service.

When points do fail, the system goes into a fail safe mode which means the last signal before the set of points affected turns red so that no trains can pass.