Severe disruption on Irish Rail after train breakdown

A number of Irish Rail services are experiencing severe disruption during Friday rush hour after a train broke down at Glasnevin Junction.

Trains to Maynooth, Longford, Sligo and Hazelhatch were all impacted by the incident.

It occurred when the 16.35 train between the M3 Parkway and Docklands experienced mechanical failure at Glasnevin.

Irish Rail have said a team is now on site and hopes to clear the line so that services can continue but knock-on delays are expected to a large number of trains for the rest of the night.

Dart services are running as normal.

A delayed 17.15 Longford train was eventually freed to travel through an alternative route while a Sligo train, which had been stranded on the line, returned to Connolly and also took a different line out of Dublin.

The service failures occurred at one of the busiest commuter times of the week.