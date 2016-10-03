Pricewatch: Pensions are not just for old people
Think of a pension as ‘a flexible, tax-efficient savings vehicle’, says one adviser, who wants to change how young people see them
Pensions adviser Laura Doyle wants to get the message across to young people that the sooner they start saving for retirement the better. Photograph: Eric Luke
Laura Doyle wants to make pensions sexy. It might sound like an impossible task, but the pension adviser’s plan, if it takes hold, could save many people a lot of heartache 40 or 50 years from now.