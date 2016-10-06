Pantibar sign to stay because of its ‘cultural significance’

The popular Pantibar gay bar and club has announced that An Bord Pleanála has granted permission for the brightly lit sign to remain on Dublin’s Capel Street.

Dublin City Council directed the sign’s removal from the city centre street bar earlier this year on the basis that it was located in an “architectural conservation area” and because “its use of inappropriate materials and lighting would impact adversely on the character and integrity of the area”.

Moment: ⚡️ @Pantibliss wins victory over Pantibar sign on Capel Streethttps://t.co/vYw7bE3w3N — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) October 6, 2016

Pantibar posted on Thursday morning that they were “delighted to say we won our appeal” and that An Bord Pleanála had granted permission for the Pantibar sign to stay.

The owner of Pantibar, Rory O’Neill, also known as Panti Bliss, appealed the council’s decision earlier this year.

An Bord Pleanála ruled that “exceptional circumstances” applied and that “the sign is integral to the social, historical and cultural significance of the current use of the premises”, according to a post on the Panti Bliss/Pantibar Facebook page.

