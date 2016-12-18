One in 10 pet owners do not read leaflets on veterinary medicine

Pet owners who do not read product information provided with veterinary medicines could be putting animal health at risk, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has warned.

More than half of Irish adults are pet owners, but one in 10 does not read the information supplied with veterinary medicine, according to research by the authority.

Dr Gabriel Beechinor, HPRA director of veterinary sciences, said while it was encouraging that the vast majority of pet owners did follow product instructions, it was a concern that 10 per cent did not.

“The product information that comes with a medicine includes very important details such as the recommended dose, instructions for use and storage, as well as potential side effects. We would advise anyone giving a medicine to an animal under their care to read this information carefully.

“For those who ignore this information, we must stress that they could be putting the health of their pets at risk. At a minimum the issue or illness they are attempting to treat could persist for far longer than is necessary.”

Dogs are the most popular Irish pet, and are the choice of seven out of 10 pet owners. Almost four out of 10 people have cats, just over one in 10 have fish, with rabbits the fourth most popular pet at just 4 per cent. Birds and “rodents” are equally popular at 3 per cent.