Lotto ticket worth nearly €13m sold in Dublin

There was one winning ticket in Wednesday evening’s Lotto jackpot, which was worth nearly €13 million.

The winning Lotto ticket, worth €12,849,224, was sold in Dublin.

It is the biggest Lotto jackpot win of 2017.

The winning numbers are 2, 15, 19, 26, 37, 38 and the bonus number is 39.

The National Lottery is advising all players to check their tickets.

The player with the winning ticket is advised to sign the back and call the prize claims team on 01-8364444.

To date, just over 20 jackpots worth more than €10 million have been won by players in Ireland. The largest Lotto win €18,963,44 was by the Dan Morrissey syndicate in Carlow on June 26th, 2008.

Last January, a Dublin work syndicate scooped €88.5 million in the EuroMillions jackpot.