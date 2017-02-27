Legal or illegal? Signs in shops and the law
The most common signs encountered by consumers and their degree of legality
Retailers love signs. The signs are generally upbeat and encouraging. But sometimes they take on a stern tone, such as when we buy something and are warned there will be “strictly no refunds”, or that if we break something we will have to pay for it. Many such signs are perfectly legal. Others operate in a grey area, however, and yet more are simply against the law. Do you know which is which?